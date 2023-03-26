The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
On March 20 at 11:18 a.m. a $3,200 heat pump unit was reported stolen from a construction site in the 2700 block of Onyx Drive.
Arrests/citations
Albert Cisco Jaramillo was charged March 17 at 1:52 p.m. with controlled substances possession prohibited while in the 1000 block of South Garden Avenue.
Louie Link on March 17 at 11:50 p.m. was charged with shoplifting from a 200 block of North Lea Avenue business.
Zebariah Faulkner was charged with criminal damage to property March 18 at 12:47 p.m. while at a 1100 block of North Main Street address.
John Sipies was charged March 18 at 10:54 p.m with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 200 block of West 10th Street. A 1999 Kawasaki Ninja 900 bike was reported stolen.
Darin Candor Penn was charged with racketeering on March 21 at 11:16 a.m. while in the 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue.
Felix Tommy Vallejos was charged March 22 at 8:36 a.m. while in the 400 block of North Richardson Avenue.
Donna Lee Gutierrez was charged with prostitution on March 22 at 7:24 p.m. while in the Zero block of East Sky Loop.
Arson/criminal damage calls
On March 19 at 10:31 p.m officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the Zero block of Bailey Place. A screen door reportedly sustained $225 in damage.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Mathews Street on March 23 at 1:27 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A $400 door was reportedly damaged.
Larcenies/ thefts
Police responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call from a 600 block of Broken Arrow Road address March 18 at 8 a.m. A 2015 Ford Mustang was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of West Second Street March 19 at 10:27 a.m. in response to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
The following items were reported stolen from a vehicle at a 1200 block of North Main Street address on March 20 at 7:15 a.m: air pods in a green silicone case valued at $200; a $15 cow print fuzzy bag; a $2,000 Macbook laptop; a $300 iPad; a $200 pair of LeBron James 18 S sneakers; a $300 Apple watch; a $20 computer bag; and a $5 back pack.
A 2018 Dodge Journey was reported stolen from a 3600 block of North Main Street location March 20 at 8:59 a.m.
At 8:59 a.m. on March 20 a $300 Nintendo Switch was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2600 block of North Main Street.
Officers were dispatched March 20 at 8:33 a.m. to a 3600 block of North Main Street address in response to a call about a vehicle burglary. A $35 wallet; $100 gun case; and a $300 watch were reported stolen.
Some $429 in hardware and a $36 backpack were reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street business March 21 at 8:53 a.m.
The following items were reported stolen from a vehicle outside a motel in the Zero block of Military Drive March 22 at 11:06 a.m: a $425 hand gun; two 14-round magazines with a combined value of $50; a $270 pair of binoculars and $60 in golf balls.
A 2001 Ford Eco was reported stolen from a Zero block of East Byrne Street address March 23 at 5:48 a.m.
Police responded to a larceny call March 23 at 7:59 p.m. while in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. A $1,200 iPhone 13 was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched March 24 at 3:20 a.m. to the 400 block of South Aspen Avenue in reference to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 2018 Dodge Journey was reported stolen.