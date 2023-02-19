The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
On Feb. 16 at 1:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to a 600 block of N. Main St. business in response to a criminal damage call. A mirror, a wall, flooring, a door and a toilet, each valued at $170, were reported damaged. A $100 trash can was also reported damaged.
Arrests/citations
Alfredo Soria-Canales was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on Feb. 10 at 12:22 a.m. while in the 1200 block of W. Second St.
Alexandria Renee Peterson was charged Feb. 11 at 7:04 a.m. with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle while at a 1400 block of E. Hendricks St. address.
Ricardo Alaniz was charged with indecent exposure Feb. 11 at 1:19 p.m. while in the 1700 block of W. Second St.
Gilberto Gonzales-Cabrales was charged Feb. 12 at 9:24 p.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 500 block of S. Main St.
Robert DiPerto on Feb. 12 at 10:31 p.m. was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 500 block of S. Wyoming Ave.
Luis Carlos Quezada was charged Feb. 13 at 12:15 a.m. with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1300 block of S. Main St.
Ray Ogas Castillo was charged Feb. 14 at 12:50 a.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member, deprivation while in the 1000 block of S. 14th St.
Sheila Dawn Lerma on Feb. 14 at 9:27 a.m. was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 3700 block of S. Atkinson Ave.
Elijah Seth Valenzula-Greene was charged Feb. 16 at 12:40 p.m. with false imprisonment while in the 300 block of E. Lewis St.
Arsons/criminal damage calls
Police responded to a criminal damage and breaking and entering call Feb. 11 at 11:56 p.m while in the 500 block of S. Montana Ave. A door frame was reported to have sustained $500 in damage.
At 7:37 a.m. on Feb. 13 a $700 window was reported damaged at a 300 block of E. Country Club Road location.
Larcenies/thefts
On Feb. 10 at 4:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S. Plains Park Drive where a 2017 Honda was reported stolen.
A 1996 Ford Pace Arrow was reported stolen Feb. 10 at 8:03 p.m. from a 3200 block of N. Kentucky Ave. address.
Police responded Feb. 11 at 4:04 a.m. to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle from a 3000 block of N. Main St. address. A 2014 Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen.
On Feb. 11 at 4:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call at a 3300 block of Chiquita Lane address. A 1994 Ford F-150- was reported stolen.
At 5:59 p.m. on Feb. 11 police responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call while in the 1200 block of Gayle Drive. A 2004 Chevy Tahoe was reported stolen.
A 2008 Suburban was reported stolen from a 100 block of E. Deming St. address on Feb. 11 at 7:19 p.m. The vehicle was also reported to have sustained $500 in damage.
Feb. 11 at 11:31 p.m. a 2014 Ford was reported stolen from a 600 block of E. Fifth St. address.
On Feb. 12 at 6:36 a.m. officers were dispatched to a larceny of a motor vehicle call in the 400 block of E. Van Buren St. A $500 catalytic converter was reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Three Cross Drive Feb. 12 at 8:20 p.m in response to a vehicle burglary. A $700 Glock 9 mm handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to a 4500 block of N. Main St. business Feb. 13 at 3:47 p.m. in reference to a larceny shoplifting. A total of $167.98 in items were reported stolen.
On Feb. 15 at 4:20 p.m. police responded to a burglary call in the 500 block of W. 19th St. A Craftsman air compressor, Stucco tools, Craftsman tools and an insulation tool, each valued at $100, were reported stolen.