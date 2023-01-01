The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
At 9:58 a.m. on Dec. 27 police were dispatched to a burglary in the 100 block of North Wind Loop. Some $4,130 in rigid core flooring was reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Adela Marie Gonzalez was charged Dec. 25 at 12:01 a.m. with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street address.
Marissa Monique Perez was charged Dec. 25 at 4 a.m, with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 100 block of West Deming Street.
Bryce Harper was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs at 8:06 p.m. on Dec. 26 while in the 200 block of East Brasher Road.
Joseph Variot was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Dec. 26 at 9:26 p.m. while in the Zero block of Sunset Place.
Carl Vansteenburg was charged Dec. 27 at 5:28 p.m. with criminal damage to property while in the 100 block of West Mathews Street after a $300 trailer window was reportedly damaged.
Eva Lujan was charged Dec. 28 at 9:36 p.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicated liquor or drugs while in the 900 block of South Sunset Avenue.
Skyler Warner was charged with false imprisonment Dec. 28 at 11:39 p.m. while at a 1700 block of South Union Avenue address.
Sonya Yadisa Ramirez was charged Dec. 29 at 8:14 a.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member while at a 600 block of West Frazier Street address. A $60 chair and $30 door were each reportedly damaged.
Santiago Veliz was charged Dec. 29 at 8:22 p.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of liquor or drugs while in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.
Esmeralda Rodriguez-Aguilera was charged Dec. 30 at 1:04 a.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 700 block of South Union Avenue.
Arsons/criminal damages
At 7:19 p.m. on Dec. 25 a criminal damage call was reported in the 400 block of East 4th Street. A $200 window was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Sycamore Avenue on Dec. 27 at 8:40 a.m in reference to a breaking and entering and criminal damage call. A $75 bathroom mirror; $150 door window; a $80 door frame; and $150 window were reported damaged.
Authorities on Dec. 27 at 3:49 p.m. responded to a criminal damage and disorderly subject call in the 100 block of West Mathews Street. A $300 trailer window was reported damaged.
A $100 metal screen door was reported damaged at 5:48 p.m. on Dec. 27 during a criminal damage call at a 1700 block of North Washington Avenue.
Police responded to a criminal damage call in the 800 block of North Ohio Avenue on Dec. 29 at 11:19 a.m. A 2006 Mercury reportedly sustained $300 in damage.
On Dec. 29 at 3:56 p.m. officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call at a 1300 block of West 3rd Street address. The driver's side front windshields of two vehicles reportedly sustained a combined $650 in damages.
Larcenies/thefts
On Dec. 24 at 6:28 p.m. police responded to a larceny shoplifting call at a 4300 block of North Main Street store. Clothing items with a combined value of $209.65 was reported stolen.
Three catalytic converters worth a combined $3,000 were reported stolen Dec. 25 at 2:03 a.m. from a vehicle at a 1900 block of West Clover Lane address.
Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Murphy Place Dec. 25 at 1:23 p.m. in response to a vehicle burglary. A $600 stroller was reported damaged.
Officers responded to a shoplifting call Dec. 26 at 6:54 p.m. at a 5000 block of North Main Street business. Four trash bags with a combined value of $13.99; two packs of $269 in Dewalt batteries and a $47.99 trash can were reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North Kentucky Avenue on Dec. 28 at 10:14 a.m. in reference to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 2014 Buick was reported stolen.
On Dec. 28 at 1:18 p.m. officers responded to a shoplifting call at a 4500 block of North Main Street business. A $230 PlayStation 4 racing wheel was reported stolen.
A $110 power drill, a $550 9mm handgun and $60 in cash were reported stolen Dec. 28 at 9:56 p.m. from a 900 block of South Wyoming Avenue address.
On Dec. 29 at 11:57 a.m. a $150 glass tube for a coffee maker was reported stolen from a 2000 block South East Main Street business.
Police responded to a larceny of a bicycle call Dec. 30 at 1:04 p.m. while in the 900 block of North Atkinson Avenue. A $500 Raleigh Mountain bike was reported stolen.