The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed online at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
On July 3 at 11:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to a 300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue business in response to a report of wire fraud. Money in the amount of $5,409.43 was reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Buddy Lee Ford was charged with shoplifting on June 30 at 2:45 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Alexandra Zuniga was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on July 2 at 1:06 a.m. while in the 100 block of North Kentucky Avenue.
Joel Vargas was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business on July 2 at 1:02 p.m.
Ciadra Danielle Aguilar was charged on July 2 at 3:48 p.m. with shoplifting while in the 4500 block of North Main Street.
Brittany Ann Aguilar was charged with larceny on July 3 at 2:56 a.m. while in the 400 block of West Tilden Street.
Leslie Rios Bustamante-Aguirre was charged with criminal damage to property on July 3 at 3:41 a.m. while in the 1100 block of North Atkinson Avenue.
Yesef Barrientos was charged on July 3 at 7:06 p.m. with reckless driving while in the 2100 block of South Grand Avenue.
Martha Luna Ealy was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business on July 3 at 10:36 p.m.
Mark Andrew Franco was charged with shoplifting on July 5 at 10:27 a.m. while in the 1700 block of South Hahn Avenue.
Anthony Gilbert Lara was charged on July 6 at 5:56 p.m. with criminal damage to the property of a household member while in the Zero block of Stacy Drive.
Jonathan Ray Salcido was charged with burglary on July 6 at 7:09 p.m. while at the Roswell Police Department at 128 W. Second St.
Arsons/criminal damage calls
Officers were dispatched to a West Second Street business at 10:14 a.m. on June 30 in reference to a criminal damage call. An icebox valued at $300 was reported damaged and $8 in ice was reported stolen.
A 2005 Chevy reportedly sustained $200 in damage on July 1 at about 12:46 a.m. at a 1200 block of West McGaffey Street location.
Police responded to a shooting at a dwelling or occupied building at 11:43 p.m. July 1 while in the 1600 block of North Richardson Avenue. A building and a vehicle reportedly each sustained $500 in damage.
On July 2 at 4:23 p.m., police were dispatched to a criminal damage call while in the 2400 block of North Grand Avenue. A $200 window was reported damaged.
A $500 front left fender panel on a vehicle was reported damaged on July 2 at 6:12 p.m. at a 4500 block of North Main Street address.
Three windows at a 1700 block of Pontiac Drive address reportedly sustained a combined total of $150 in damage on July 2 at about 7:46 p.m.
Officers were dispatched on July 3 at 9:15 a.m. to a 1400 block of South Main Street business in reference to a criminal damage call. A $500 window was reported damaged.
Police responded to a criminal damage call on July 4 at 10:04 p.m. in the 600 block of Cherry Street. A 2018 Hyundai was reportedly damaged.
A $500 window was reported damaged on July 5 at 3:11 p.m. at an 800 block of Albuquerque Street address.
On July 5, officers were dispatched to a 3000 block of North Main Street at 11:04 p.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. A vehicle window reportedly sustained $500 in damage, and two purses with a combined value of $200 were reported stolen.
Police responded to a criminal damage call at 3:39 p.m. on July 6 at a 900 block of West 13th Street address where a door reportedly sustained $300 in damage.
A $500 window and a $1,000 door were reported damaged on July 7 at 12:28 a.m. at a 600 block of North Main Street address.
Larcenies/thefts
A $200 bicycle was reported stolen on June 30 at 8:01 a.m. from a 1700 block of North Lea Avenue location.
Police responded to a vehicle burglary on June 30 at 8:32 a.m. in the 2600 block of Sherrill Lane. A $300 laptop, $5 bottle of cologne and a checkbook valued at $1 were reported stolen from a 2013 Ford.
On June 30 at 8:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Main Street in regards to a vehicle burglary. The following items were reported stolen: a $1,300 iPhone, a $500 printer and a $30 bag.
The following items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3400 block of Mission Arch Drive on July 1 at 2:58 a.m.: an $80 purse, $2,000 worth of rings and a $500 smartwatch.
Some $593.65 in merchandise was reported stolen from a 1700 block of South Union Avenue business on July 1 at 9:07 p.m.
A $5,000 1999 Dodge Ram was reported stolen on July 2 at 2:43 a.m. in the 100 block of East Second Street.
Police responded to a larceny shoplifting call at a 4500 block of North Main Street business on July 2 at 12:13 p.m. Some $334 in merchandise was reported stolen.
On July 2 at 1:36 p.m., a 9 mm Taurus handgun valued at $269 was reported stolen from a 1300 block of North Kentucky Avenue.
A total of $142.88 in clothing was reported stolen on July 2 at 2:39 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street business,
Police responded to a larceny call at an 1100 block of South Virginia Avenue address on July 2 at 3:28 p.m. A $1,000 iPhone was reported stolen.
Some $1,544.88 in merchandise was reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main Street business on July 2 at 8:45 p.m.
A 2012 Dodge was reported stolen on July 3 at 8:48 p.m. from a 1900 block of North Mississippi Avenue address.
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Orange Street at 9:53 a.m. on July 4 in reference to a burglary. An $800 toolbox, two framing guns with a combined value of $300, construction lights valued at $200 and two ladders with a combined total of $120 were reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary reported in the 100 block of Lafayette Loop on July 4 at 2:17 p.m.: $20 in cash, a $300 key fob, a $150 knife and $200 earbuds.
At 7:09 p.m. on July 6, the following items were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary in the 4500 block of North Main Street: $10 of deodorant, $50 of food, a $20 wallet, $200 in cash, a $500 check, a $200 backpack, and $50 in cologne. A radio frame on the vehicle dashboard also reportedly sustained $100 in damage.