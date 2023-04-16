The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Eight oil turbine meters, each valued at $2,000, and two others, each valued at $1,000, along with a $300 Pelican storage case, a $200 toolbox and $8,500 in electric tools were reported stolen on April 13 at 7:55 p.m. from a 3600 block of North Main Street address.
Arrests/citations
Eric Kyle Shangrew was charged April 7 at 11:01 a.m. with shoplifting while at a 200 block of East Summit Street address.
Letichia Nicole Dutchover was charged April 8 at 11:27 a.m. with shoplifting after she reportedly took $244 in clothing from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Benjamin Voyles was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs April 9 at 2:40 a.m. while in the 2300 block of North Main Street.
Frankie Dennie Minner was charged April 9 at 10:05 p.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member while in the 100 block of East Byrne Street. Window panes valued at $90 were reportedly damaged.
Stephanie Christina Good was charged with larceny shoplifting April 8 at 4:39 p.m while in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
James Hidagalo was charged with cruelty to animals April 10 at 9:21 p.m. while in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
Loretta Richardson was charged April 13 at 11:24 a.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member at a 700 block of South Atkinson Avenue address.
Antoni Rose Soto was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs April 14 at 1:19 a.m. while in the 300 block of West 12th Street.
Arson/criminal damage calls
Police were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 1600 block of South Sunset Avenue April 9 at 7:51 a.m. A $200 windshield on a Chevy Impala was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched April 10 at 6:52 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the Zero block of Briarwood Place. A vehicle and an apartment each reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
On April 10 at 7:36 p.m. police responded to a criminal damage call while in the 1300 block of North Lea Avenue. A window reportedly sustained $200 in damage, a tire $100 in damage and a screen door $150 in damage.
A $200 window was reported damaged April 10 at 9:21 p.m. at a 400 block of East Fourth Street location.
A 2017 GMC pickup truck reportedly sustained $1,000 in damage while in the 100 block of South Kansas Avenue April 12 at 8:02 a.m.
Police responded to a criminal damage call April 12 at 8:50 a.m. while in the 1800 block of Cambridge Avenue. A window reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
Larcenies/thefts
Officers were dispatched to a 4500 block of North Main Street business April 7 at 3:48 p.m. in response to a shoplifting call. A total of $174 in food was reportedly stolen.
At 4:09 p.m. on April 8th $131 in beauty products were reportedly shoplifted from a 1200 block of South Main Street business.
A case of antique knives with a combined value of $1500 and a case of jewelry valued at $200 were reported stolen April 8 at 4:20 p.m. from a 200 block of North Main Street business.
Police responded to a report of extortion and blackmail April 9 at 1:38 a.m. at the Roswell Police Department at 128 West Second Street. Money in the amount of $1,000 was reported stolen.
On April 10 at 8:07 a.m. police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 3600 block of North Main Street. A $75 toolbox, a case of books with a combined value of $130 and a $150 case containing emergency equipment were reported stolen.
A $129 wagon was reported stolen from a 2300 North Garden Avenue location April 11 at 4:44 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to a larceny call April 12 at 2:48 a.m. at a 200 block of Sherill Lane address. A $130 Bluetooth speaker was reported stolen and a tablet sustained $58 in damage.
Police responded to a larceny shoplifting call April 12 at 2:26 p.m. from a 4500 block North Main Street business. Some $120 in Pokemon cards were reported stolen.
On April 13 at 7:22 a.m., a larceny and criminal damage call was reported at a 1900 block of Montana Avenue address. A game system valued at $2,000; a $100 bin with towels and a $400 42-inch TV were reported stolen. A door window reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
Officers were dispatched to a 1600 block of South Washington Avenue location April 13 at 9:29 p.m. in response to a larceny. A $700 Sig Suer P938 handgun was reported stolen.