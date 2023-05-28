The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
At 7:59 p.m. on May 25, police responded to a larceny call at a 1000 block of West Mathews Street address. A $1,000 Pitbull was reported stolen and a fence panel reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
Arrests/citations
James Aaron Dennis was charged May 19 at 6:21 p.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member while at a 700 block of West Alameda Street.
Nicole Marie Luevano was charged May 21 at 2:14 a.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the Zero block of Kensington Court.
Soccoro Balderama on May 21 at 4:02 p.m. was charged with criminal damage to property of a household member while in the 700 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Jaida Christina Diane Chavez was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business May 21 at 9:10 p.m.
Michael Eric Robinson was charged with failure to appear and shoplifting May 21 at 9:15 p.m. while at a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Brittany Renee Chipps was charged May 23 at 11:07 a.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 1300 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.
Raerae Merejilda Contreras was charged with burglary May 23 at 11:51 p.m. while at a 400 block of West Second Street location.
Manuel Malendez was charged May 24 at 6:53 p.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 400 block of South Holland Avenue.
Arsons/criminal damage calls
Police responded to a criminal damage call May 19 at 5:46 p.m. while at a 300 block of South Washington Avenue location. A glass door reportedly sustained $400 in damage.
On May 20 at 7:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Zero block of B Street in reference to a burglary and criminal damage call. A $600 door was reported damaged and a $250 makeup box was reported stolen.
A $300 window was reported damaged at a 200 block of Orchard Avenue address May 21 at 6:27 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 600 block of West Frazier Street May 23 at 4:21 p.m. A kitchen chair, fan light fixture and wall each reportedly sustained $50 in damage.
A 2021 Dodge reportedly sustained $100 in damage May 24 at 9:40 a.m. while at a 900 block of Gayle Drive location.
Larcenies/thefts
Police responded to a vehicle burglary May 19 at 1:23 p.m. at a 1600 block of West Summit Street location. A $300 metal box containing a ratchet set was reported stolen.
A Ruger 9 mm firearm valued at $350 was reported stolen May 19 at 5:25 p.m. at the Roswell Police Department at 128 West Second Street.
On May 20 at 5:54 a.m., police responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle after a gray 2007 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was reported stolen from a Zero block of Gillespie Place.
A Rottweiler valued at $800 was reported stolen from a 400 block of East 23rd Street address May 20 at 10:07 a.m.
An $800 GPS was reported stolen May 20 at 8:17 p.m. from a Zero block of B Street address.
The following items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of South Wyoming Avenue address at midnight on May 21: a $100 iPad; a $483 Glock 43 handgun; two speakers with a combined value of $125 and a $30 jacket.
Some $227 in merchandise was reported stolen May 21 at 8:25 p.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
Police responded to a vehicle burglary and criminal damage call in the 1400 block of Adams Avenue May 23 at 7:18 a.m. A truck ignition reportedly sustained $200 in damage while the following items were reported stolen: a $150 drill set, a $300 speaker, two tape measures with a combined value of $50, two pairs of pliers and a $500 tool set.
A 2018 Nissan Sentra was reported stolen from a 2300 block of Cole Avenue address May 24 at 7:45 p.m.
On May 25 at 7:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to an 1100 block of South Main Street business in reference to a larceny shoplifting. Some $195 in merchandise were reported stolen.