The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
A $269 projector was reported stolen from a 4500 block of North Main St. business on Feb. 1 at 9 p.m.
Arrests/citations
Jeremiah Cole Romero was charged with robbery on Jan. 27 at 2:52 p.m. while in the 1400 block of East Hendricks St.
David Gumaro Estrada was charged with shoplifting on Jan. 28 at 3:28 a.m. while in the 500 block of East Second St.
Ricardo Emanuel Sanchez was charged with larceny shoplifting on Jan. 29 at 10:15 a.m. from a 1200 block of South Main St. address.
Mario Garcia was charged with breaking and entering on Jan. 29 at 8:20 p.m. in the 300 block of West Alameda St. A screen door, glass door and door frame, each valued at $100, were each reported damaged.
Thomas Leyba was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited on Jan. 30 at 3:14 a.m. while in the 600 block of East Alameda St.
Moises Ruiz-Paz was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on Jan. 30 at 11:18 p.m. while in the 4000 block of Tesuque St.
Aaron Duane Trujillo was charged on Feb. 1 at 3:58 p.m. with breaking and entering while in the 1200 block of West 3rd St.
Nathan Miguel Ibarra was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on Feb. 2 at 2:39 a.m., while in the 1200 block of West Summit St.
Corey Adam Deck was charged with arson and negligent arson and Reyando Jose Vallejos was charged with criminal damage to property on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. while in the 3700 block of South Atkinson Ave.
David Joseph Lopez was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on Feb. 3 at 1:36 a.m. while in the 1600 block of Madison Ave.
Arsons/criminal damage calls
At 10:46 a.m. on Jan. 28, officers responded to a criminal damage call in the 200 block of Orchard Ave. A license plate and vehicle fender sustained a combined $200 in damage.
Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Mimosa Drive on Jan, 28 at 8:54 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. Both a vehicle and a residence reportedly sustained a combined total of $1,000 in damage.
On Jan. 29 at 3:37 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a dwelling or occupied building or from a motor vehicle and a criminal damage call, both in the Zero block of East Morningside Drive. A home reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
Windows with a combined value of $2,000 were reported damaged on Jan. 29 at 7:57 a.m. at a 1500 block of Madison Ave. address.
At 7:39 a.m. on Jan. 30, police responded to a criminal damage call in the 1300 block of Southeast Main St. A 2010 Dodge Journey and a 2009 Chrysler each reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
Larcenies/thefts
Police were dispatched to the 3600 block of N. Main St. on Jan. 27 at 7:02 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage and burglary call. Cash in the amount of $1200 and a $500 safe were reported stolen. A $500 window was also damaged.
On Jan. 29 at 2:40 p.m. the following items were reported stolen during a burglary in the 300 block of East Albuquerque St.: a $3,000 wet tile saw; $400 in tires; a $600 lawn mower and a $300 chain saw.
A $200 Playstation 4 and $30 in cash were reported stolen from a 3000 block of Radcliffe Drive address on Jan. 30 at 4:48 p.m.
Officers responded on Jan. 29 at 7:27 p.m. to a burglary in the 400 block of E. 23rd St. Four drills valued at $100; $20 in batteries; an $80 sander and a $100 handheld orbital saw were reported stolen.
Police were dispatched on Jan. 31 at 5:58 p.m. to the 600 block of W. 7th St. in reference to a larceny. A $40 vinyl bag containing various items and a suitcase with items valued at $500 were reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen on Feb 1 at 12:38 p.m. from an A St. address: a $725 Taurus firearm and a pair of $100 earbuds.
On Feb. 1 at 2:59 p.m. police responded to a breaking and entering and criminal damage call in the 1200 block of West Third St. A door and window with a combined value of $100 were both reported damaged.