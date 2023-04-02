The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
A residence reportedly sustained $10,000 in damage March 25 at 5:52 p.m. during an incident of criminal damage reported at a 500 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue address.
Arrests/citations
Troy Ray Myers was charged with aggravated burglary on March 24 at 12:45 a.m. while at the Roswell Police Department at 128 West Second St.
Tomas Vincent Aguilar Sanchez was charged with larceny shoplifting call at a 400 block of West Second Street address on March 25 at 2:43 p.m.
Adolfo Veliz was charged with an accident involving damage to a vehicle March 25 at 7:51 p.m. while in the 1000 block of South Michigan Avenue.
Edward Neil McKenzie was charged March 26 at 1:07 a.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
Cecil Chadwick was charged March 26 at 4:02 p.m. with controlled substances possession prohibited while at a 1600 West Walnut Street location.
Mikal Jo Stanton was charged with criminal damage to property of a household member March 29 at 6:44 a.m. at a 1200 block of West McGaffey Street address after a door reportedly sustained $100 in damage.
Nichole Marie Luevano on March 29 at 3:41 p.m. was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 500 block of West Hobbs Street.
Michael Pena was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs on March 30 at 3:54 p.m. while in the 700 block of First Street.
Arson/criminal damage calls
Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call March 25 at 7:04 a.m. in the 100 block of Calle Del Sol. A window valued at $100 was reported damaged.
Police responded to a criminal damage call in the 4400 block of North Main Street March 25 at 9:42 p.m. The rear windshield of a Ford F-150 reportedly sustained $400 in damage.
At 2:24 a.m. on March 26 police responded to a criminal damage call at a 200 block of North Main Street address. A $1,000 window was reportedly damaged.
On March 26 at 5:01 p.m., officers responded to a criminal damage call in the 2500 block of Earl Cummings Loop. A chain link fence reportedly sustained $500 in damage and $200 in tires were reported stolen.
Three vehicles were reportedly damaged during a shooting on March 26 at 7:37 p.m. at a 1900 block of South Sunset Avenue address. A Toyota Corolla reportedly sustained $500 in damage, while a Chevy and a Jeep Renegade reportedly each sustained $250 in damage.
A 2005 Honda was reported damaged on March 27 at 7:19 a.m. at a 1700 block of Cahoon Avenue address.
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street March 30 at 12:02 a.m. in response to a criminal damage call. A front windshield on a vehicle reportedly sustained $300 in damage.
Police responded to a criminal damage call on March 29 at 2:10 p.m. in the 300 block of West Albuquerque Street. A 2001 Mitsubishi reportedly sustained $100 in damages.
Larceny/theft calls
Police were dispatched March 24 at 3:15 p.m. to a 400 block of West Country Club Road address in response to a larceny call. A $1,550 wallet was reported stolen.
Officers responded to a 500 block of West Brasher Road address March 27 at 2:13 p.m. in response to a larceny from a motor vehicle call. A $300 gun was reported stolen.
On March 27 at 5:13 a.m. police responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call in the Zero block of East Byrne Street. A 2020 Honda Civic was reported stolen.
A 2020 Nissan was reported stolen March 27 at 6:25 a.m. from a 400 block of South Aspen Avenue address.
Police responded March 28 at 1:12 p.m. to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call at a 100 block of East Mathews Street address. A 2013 Chrysler was reported stolen.
A $248 bicycle was reported stolen during a shoplifting at a 4500 block of North Main Street business on March 28 at 8:42 p.m.