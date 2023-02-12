The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Police were dispatched Feb. 4 at 11:26 a.m, to the 300 block of North Lea Avenue in reference to an embezzlement. A $300 laptop, $80,000 in jewelry, $20,0000 in cash, $100 in documents, a $100 passport and a $400 firearm were reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
David Joseph Lopez was charged Feb. 3 at 1:36 a.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
Luna Mary Dutchover was charged Feb. 3 at 10:09 a.m. with trafficking a controlled substance; heroin, cocaine and morphine, while in the 400 block of West Tilden Street.
Vicente Vargas was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, synthetic drug Feb. 3 at 10:28 a.m. while in the 200 block of West Mathews
Davids Manuel Loflin was charged Feb. 4 at 10:25 a.m. with burglary while in the 1400 block of North Atkinson Avenue.
Donna Gutierrez was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Feb. 4 at 1:32 p.m. while in the 400 block of West Alameda Street.
Thomas Leyba was charged Feb. 5 at 2:24 p.m. with larceny while in the 800 block of East Alameda Street.
Miriam Escobedo was charged with embezzlement Feb. 6 at 6:30 a.m. while at the Roswell Police Department.
Brandon Todd Hairston was charged Feb. 8 at 12:37 a.m. with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 200 block of West McGaffey Street.
Johnny Ray Sanchez was charged Feb. 8 at 9:23 a.m. with criminal damage to property while in the 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue.
Walker Benjamin Rojas was charged Feb. 8 at 11:16 a.m. with false imprisonment while in the 200 block of West Bland Street.
Maria Adelite Briones-Coronado was charged Feb. 8 at 11:25 a.m. with controlled substances, possession prohibited while in the 600 block of South Union Avenue.
Danny Joe Murray was charged with dangerous use of explosives Feb. 8 at 6:49 p.m. while in the 1300 block of West Deming Street.
Alfredo Soria-Canales was charged Feb. 10 at 12:22 a.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1200 block of West Second Street.
Arsons/criminal damage calls
Police responded Feb. 3 at 12:32 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 1200 block of East Hobbs Street. A 2016 Hyundai reportedly sustained $500 in damages.
On Feb. 4 at 5:10 p.m. police responded to a criminal damage call in the 2200 block of Carver Drive. A wall reportedly sustained $300 in damage.
Police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Hervey Drive on Feb. 5 at 1:43 p.m. in reference to a breaking and entering. A $200 laptop was reported stolen and a door frame sustained $500 in damage.
Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of West Second Street Feb. 7 at 3:07 a.m in reference to a criminal damage call. A $500 glass door was reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
Cash in the amount of $1400 was reported stolen Feb. 4 at 4:12 a.m. from a 500 block of East 2nd Street address.
Officers responded Feb. 5 at 6:41 p.m. to a vehicle burglary in the 1300 block of North Main Street. A $900 iPhone, a $350 firearm and a $30 holster, as well as prescription glasses and sunglasses, each valued at $1, were reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen Feb. 6 at 9:09 a.m. from a 200 block of East 19th Street address: a $300 pressure washer, $250 lawnmower and a $20 padlock. A metal gate also reportedly sustained $50 in damage.
A 2005 Toyota Camry was reported stolen Feb. 7 at 3:26 p.m. from a Zero block of Briarwood Place address.
Two gold chains, one $400 and the other valued at $200, were reported stolen from a vehicle Feb. 8 at 3:17 p.m. while in the 4500 block of North Main Street.
Police were dispatched to 1700 block of South Union Avenue Feb. 8 at 4:52 p.m. in reference to a larceny. A $5 wallet and $150 in cash were reported stolen.