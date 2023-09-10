The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
11:17 a.m. — On Sept. 6 at 11:17 a.m. Police responded to a larceny call at a 2400 block of Cole Avenue address. A Basset Hound and a Pitbull, worth a combined total of $200, were reported stolen.
Friday, Sept. 1
3:33 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to the zero block of East Wells Street about a robbery. A $270 firearm was reportedly stolen.
11:06 p.m. — Aaron Jordan Tarbell was charged with shooting at a dwelling, occupied building or at or from a motor vehicle while at a 500 block of South Missouri Avenue address
Saturday, Sept. 2
12:01 a.m. — Joe Jacob Gonzales was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 600 block of Bland Street.
12:22 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 600 block of West Fraizer Street. A $100 window was reported damaged.
2:15 a.m. — Dylan Ray Cortez Matta was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 2000 block of North Main Street.
10:32 a.m. — A 2006 Ford reportedly sustained $100 in damage while in the 3200 Ornate Road.
2:32 p.m. — Police charged Amanda Chella Flores with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 600 block of East Berrendo Road.
6:54 p.m. — Esther Janel Martinez was charged with criminal damage to the property of a household member while in the 700 block of South Union Avenue.
7:44 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a larceny call at a 4500 block of North Main Street address business. Some $143 in merchandise was reported stolen.
8:58 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal damage call in the 400 block of East Summit Street. A 2019 Toyota reportedly sustained $500 in damage.
Sunday, Sept. 3
2:49 a.m. — David Gullen-Aguilar was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 100 block of East 12th Street.
11:37 a.m. — The windshield on a Nissan Altima reportedly sustained $400 in damage while at a 1500 block of South Missouri Avenue address.
3:17 p.m. — David Jayden Bauelas was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
4:34 p.m. — Daniel Joseph Meeks was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street business.
7:58 p.m. — Some $900 was reported stolen from a 1600 block of South Main Street residence.
Monday, Sept. 4
10:35 a.m. — Robert Hunter Smith was charged with two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer while in the 2300 block of Shartelle Avenue.
10:06 p.m. — Biolanda Joanna Solano was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited while at the Roswell Police Department at 128 West Second Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
8:30 a.m. — Cruizito Garcia-Valenzuela was charged with shooting at a dwelling, occupied building, or at or from a motor vehicle while in the 700 block of East Third Street.
1:50 p.m. — Police charged Kenny Dwayne Storie with one count each of shooting at a dwelling, occupied building and at or from a motor vehicle; failure to appear and controlled or counterfeit substance, distribution prohibited while in the 400 block of 24th Street.
9 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a larceny call at a 2300 block of North Main Street residence where a $200 wallet was reported stolen.
9:16 p.m. — A 2016 Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen from a 300 block of East Lewis Street address.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
12:24 a.m.— A window at a 1600 block of Jackson Drive address reportedly sustained some $150 in damage.
3:40 p.m. — A $500 key fob was reported stolen from a 400 block of West Second Street location.
6:44 p.m. — The following items were reported stolen from a 1300 block of North Montana Avenue location: an $800 .357 Magnum Revolver; a $25 .25 Pistol; various clothes with a combined value of $80; and $50 of Morphine pills.
10:27 p.m. — Alex O. Castillio was at a 100 block of East Fifth Street location where he was charged with wrongful use of public property.
11:06 p.m. — Alex O. Castillo was charged with destruction, and misuse of public property while at a 500 block of North Main Street address
Thursday, Sept. 7
12:05 p.m. — Sabryna Alexis Gonzales was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle while in the 1200 block of West Second Street.
3:23 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Main Street in reference to a larceny call. Some $200 in cash was reported stolen.