The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Police responded to a larceny shoplifting call in the 2700 block of North Main Street April 15 at 2:37 p.m. A $114 vacuum was reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Efrain Soto was charged April 14 at 12:13 p.m. with possession, delivery and manufacture of drug paraphernalia while in the 300 block of West 12th Street.
Mark Lujan was charged April 14 at 4:34 p.m. with burglary and concealing identity while at a 2800 block of Serenata Drive address.
Devan Taylor Valenzuela was charged April 15 at 6:20 a.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 100 block of West College Boulevard.
Sandra Jo Sedillo was charged with shoplifting April 15 at 9:15 p.m. while in the 300 block of East Bonney Street.
Daniel Lopez was charged April 17 at 11:02 p.m. with criminal damage to property of a household member while at a 1300 block of South Richardson Avenue location.
Thomas Calwin was charged with shoplifting April 19 at 12:01 a.m. at a 100 block of West Second Street address.
Deserae Antionette Perez was charged with embezzlement April 20 at 8:50 a.m. while at a 100 block of North Atkinson Avenue address.
Raul Porras Garcia was charged with criminal damage to property April 20 at 8:50 a.m. while at the Roswell Police Department at 128 West Second Street.
Leslie Rios Bustamante-Agguire on April 20 at 5:49 p.m. was charged with burglary while at a 200 block West McGaffey Street address.
Eloisa Carrillo was charged with shoplifting April 20 at 6:42 p.m. while at a 900 block of West Second Street address.
Arsons/criminal damage calls
Police were dispatched to a criminal damage call April 14 at 11:56 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Main Street. A vehicle passenger side window valued at $250, a $1,000 passenger front door and a $1,000 vehicle fender were reported damaged.
On April 14 at 8:31 p.m., police received a criminal damage call from the 400 block of Tierra Berrenda Drive. A wooden gate reportedly sustained $100 in damage and the side mirror of a vehicle $250 in damage.
At 4:21 p.m. on April 15 officers responded to a criminal damage call at a 900 block of Sherrill Lane address. A $1,000 window was reported damaged.
Police on April 16 at 9:17 p.m responded to a criminal damage call at a 400 block of West Tilden Street address. Three windows with a combined value of $1,100 were reportedly damaged.
A vehicle was reported to have sustained $500 in damage April 17 at 6:02 p.m. while in the 500 block of East Vista Parkway.
Officers were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 1600 block of North Union Avenue at 7:08 p.m. on April 18. A fence reportedly sustained $1,000 in damage.
Larcenies/thefts
A $100 power tool was reported stolen April 14 at 12:23 p.m. from a 1300 block of South Main Street business.
Officers were dispatched April 14 at 6:04 p.m. to a 200 block of East Bonney Street location in response to a larceny. Cash in the amount of $450, a $20 jump drive and a $1 key were reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen from a 2700 block of North Main Street business April 14 at 8:53 p.m: $70 headphones and a $45 portable charger.
A 2017 Ford was reported stolen from a 300 block of Mescalero Road residence April 18th at 4:25 a.m.
The following items were reported stolen during a burglary of a 1200 block of East Country Club Road apartment April 17 at 10:24 p.m.: a $100 bag of tools, $40 in clothes and three rings valued at $50.
On April 18 at 3:59 p.m., police responded to a larceny call in the 100 block of Pear Street. Cash in the amount of $400 was reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to an aggravated burglary call at a 1900 block of South Lea Avenue address April 20 at 4:47 p.m. A $160 bag of tools and a $300 Kodiak Outdoors Nomad Bow were reported stolen.
At 6:42 p.m. on April 20, police officers were dispatched to a larceny call in the 900 block of West Second Street. A total of $465.73 in items were reported stolen from a business.