The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
At 10:12 a.m., Jan. 23 officers responded to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle in the 2500 block of South East Main Street. A $4,500 welder, $4,000 in tools and a $1500 trailer were reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Elvira Lupien was charged Jan. 21 at 1:02 a.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the Zero block of West 19th Street.
Stacia Pearce was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Jan. 21 at 11:48 a.m. while in the 100 block of West Alameda Street.
Bernadette Montoya was charged Jan. 22 at 1:15 a.m. with aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 700 block of El Dora Drive.
Favian Martin Hernandez was charged on Jan. 23 at 10:02 p.m. was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and drugs while in the 4500 block of North Main Street.
Stephanie Marie Taylor was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Jan. 26 at 12:01 a.m. while in the 1000 block of Plaza Del Sol.
Soul Vanessa Hardesty was charged Jan. 26 at 1:15 p.m. with shoplifting while in the 1600 block of West Second Street.
Ricardo Galindo was charged with arson and negligent arson Jan. 26 at 10:50 p.m. while at the Roswell Police Department.
Mario Cruz Rodriguez-Galbadon was charged with controlled substance, possession prohibited Jan. 27 at 3:50 a.m. while in the 2200 block of North Main Street.
Arsons/criminal damages
Police were dispatched to the 600 block of West Eighth Street Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m. in response to a criminal damage call. Four windows with a combined value of $300 were reported damaged.
A $200 window was reported damaged Jan. 21 at 2:12 a.m. at a 100 block of South Utah Avenue address.
Officers were dispatched Jan. 22 at 5:50 a.m. to an arson call in the 2800 block of North Main Street. A $500 city garbage bin was reported burned and damaged.
On Jan. 22 at 9:45 a.m. police responded to a criminal damage call in the 400 block of South Main Street. A $500 windshield on a vehicle was reported damaged.
Police were dispatched Jan. 23 at 2:10 p.m. police to a criminal damage call in the 200 block of Conner Street. A $1,000 iPhone Max was reported damaged.
On Jan. 25 at 5:17 p.m. police were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 300 block of Sherill Lane. A $250 window on a house was reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
On Jan. 22 at 3:34 a.m. the following items were reported stolen from a 2018 Ram while in the 2000 block of North Main Street: a $2,000 socket set; a $60 hammer drill and various tools with a combined value of $150.
Police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 1000 block of South Avenida Del Sombre Jan. 22 at 10:11 a.m. A tool bag containing numerous tools, with a combined value of $1,000, were reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched Jan. 24 at 11:45 a.m. to the 300 block of West Brasher Road in reference to a vehicle burglary. An assortment of tools with a combined value of $2,616.95 were reported stolen.
Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of North Main Street Jan. 25 at 11:34 a.m. in response to a criminal trespass and larceny shoplifting call. A $299.95 Fitbit watch was reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen during a Jan. 26 vehicle burglary at 5:59 a.m. while in the 300 block of West Brasher Road: a Dell laptop and iPad each valued at $1,500 and a patrol bag with miscellaneous items valued at $500.
An $800 Imax iPhone was reported stolen Jan. 26 at 11:26 p.m. during a larceny of a motor vehicle while in the 600 block of South Michigan Avenue.