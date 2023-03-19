The following records are from the Roswell Police Department and can be viewed at rpdp2c.org. All people arrested or cited are presumed innocent.
Police responded March 11 at 9:42 p.m. to a burglary in the 900 block of E. College Blvd. A $2,500 washing machine was reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Ashley Nicole Lester was charged March 10 at 1:44 a.m. with fraudulent use of a credit card while in the 700 block of W. Summit St.
Christopher Mark Franco was charged with kidnapping and failure to comply March 10 at 1:44 a.m. while in the 900 block of S. Michigan Ave.
Warren Andre Hunter was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs March 10 at 2:48 p.m. to the 3200 block of S. Main St.
Santana Martinez-Astorga on March 10 at 9:35 p.m. was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the Zero block of St. Mary's Place.
Nerimiah Ray Horton was charged March 11 at 12:43 a.m. with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1500 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Diany Arreola was charged with reckless driving March 13 at 8:26 p.m. while in the 1600 block of W. College Blvd.
Mason Hedgecock was charged with criminal damage to property March 15 at 4:58 p.m. while in the 2400 block of Cole Ave.
Eric Joe Munoz was charged with trafficking controlled substance; heroin, cocaine and morphine on March 16 at 4 a.m. while in the 3700 block of S. Atkinson Ave.
Carlos Archuleta was charged March 16 at 12:19 a.m. with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle while in the 800 block of W. Alameda St.
Justin Powers was charged with larceny shoplifting March 16 at 2:06 p.m. while in the 4500 block of N. Main St. Some $295.43 items were reported stolen.
Arson/criminal damage calls
At 12:44 a.m. on March 12 police responded to a criminal damage call in the zero block of E. Byrne St. A windshield reportedly sustained $150 in damage, a driver's side window $150 in damage and a window $18 in damage.
Police were dispatched to the Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River on March 12 at 7:25 p.m. in regards to a criminal damage call. Two Yahmaha golf carts with a combined value of $6,000 were damaged; two $100 trees were damaged and a golf course green sustained $1,000 in damage.
A 2011 Kia reportedly sustained $500 in damage and a pair of $200 car keys were reported stolen March 12 at 9:02 p.m. while in the Zero block of Werkheister Place location.
On March 13 at 10:07 a.m. police were dispatched to a criminal damage call in the 500 block of S. Main St. A window valued at $2,225 was reportedly damaged.
A $100 bush was reported burned outside of a 200 block E. Frazer St. business March 14 at 4:40 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Deming St. March 14 at 6:39 p.m. in response to a criminal damage call. A sheet metal fence was reported to have sustained $150 in damage; a food truck trailer reportedly sustained $400 in damage and a food truck freezer reportedly sustained $2,000 in damage.
Larceny/shoplifting
On March 10 at 10:36 a.m. officers were dispatched to a 3300 block of N. Main St. location. The following items were reported stolen: four pairs of Jordan shoes with a combined value of $1,400; three Michael Jordan jerseys with a combined value of $900; five hats with a combined value of $200; $6,000 in cash and an $8,000 gold necklace.
A $2,000 diamond ring was reported stolen from a vehicle March 11 at 1:07 a.m. while in the 2800 block of Emerald Drive location.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of King Drive on March 11 at 8:31 a.m. in response to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call. A 2019 SSR 125 motorbike was reported stolen.
A 2016 Dodge was reported stolen March 11 at 8:11 p.m. from a 500 block of S. Montana Ave. address.
Some $1,812.67 was reported stolen from a 3000 block of N. Main St. business on March 12 at 7:49 a.m.
A $400 Roku TV was reported stolen and a $200 window was reported damaged March 12 at 11:30 a.m. at an 1800 block of Garden Ave. address.
Police responded to a vehicle burglary call on March 12 at 12:34 p.m. at a 600 block of Estrellita Drive address. A Glock 17 handgun valued at $500 was reported stolen.
On March 13 at 1:54 p.m. a larceny was reported at a 900 block of E. Bland St. address. Wire valued at $250 was reported stolen.
The following items were reported stolen from a 900 block of E. Second St. location on March 13 at 5:27 p.m: a $100 Roybi charger; two Roybi drill batteries valued at $50 and a $50 drill. A $1,000 window was also reported damaged.
Police responded to a larceny shoplifting call in the 1300 block of S. Main St. on March 14 at 4:59 p.m. A $134 drill was reported stolen.
A $150 lawn mower, a $450 paint gun and a $100 air fryer were reported stolen March 14 at 7:02 p.m. from a 1700 block of N. Kansas Ave. address.
Police responded March 16 at 12:47 p.m. to a larceny in the 300 block of Keith St. A $302 Amazon package was reported stolen.