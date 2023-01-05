Dec. 1
Timothy Lee Montoya and Jessica M. Alonso
Dec. 5
Jorge A. Flores Caro and Becca Michelle Rollins
Rheana Rae Chavez and Anthony Ray Ruiz
Jose Francisco Farret and Beatriz Cabrales Gainza
Dec. 7
Thomas Edward Troy and Yahira Marina Madrigal
Dec. 9
Douglas Wayne Newberry and Aimee Louise Dees
Dec. 12
Shane Alan Whetstone and Ruby Ann Mendez
Tyler Paul Turner and Staci Nicole Kenner
Dec. 13
Sheena Kia Abellanosa Balios and Jason Apiado Caluducan
Benito Herrera and D'nay Michelle Contreras
Johnny Ray Royalty and Alisha Danielle Finney
Dec. 14
Robert Wayne Collins and Ashton Kara Aragon
Dec. 15
Harley Don Vineyard and Corinne Marie Hoffman
Dec. 16
Dustin Ray Wilson and Iyanna Naomi Sanchez
Dec. 19
Warren Travis Scott and Isabella Lucia Zamora
Dec. 21
Khateejatul Kubra Navab and Mango Alanzir
David Renteria, Jr. and McKenna Julieann Durham
Alondra Elizabeth Ariana Vazquez and Christopher Godfrey Woods
Dec. 22
Lawrence G. Staeden and Yvonne S. Medina
Christopher Jesus Alvarez and Nikole Rae Corona
Dec. 27
Felipe Roman Sanchez and Evangeline Anna Apache
Angeri Omar Gonzalez and Marhta De La Rosa Perez
Dec. 28
James Dean Schrock and Karen Michelle West
Dec. 29
Keila Adilene Reyes Alvarez and Antonio Mendoza
Dec. 30
Lauren Elise Robson and Jace Sawyer Henry