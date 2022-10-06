Sept. 1
Nickolas Archuleta and Priscilla Renee Sisneros
Rebecca Anne Gilliland and Jessie Colton Loudermilk
Victoria Andrea Ruiz Hernandez and Alexis Rodriguez Sanchez
Sept. 2
Rodrick Ray Rodriguez and Nadine Ramirez Lara
Sarah Ann Nichols and David Alex Stinnett
Sept. 6
Logan Wayne Williams and Emily L. Dominguez
Nathaniel Sebastian Vargas and Wendy Glee Guess
Sept. 7
Johnny Ray Lopez and Alizia Mychelle Villarreal
Ronald Edwin Spangler and Haley Breanna Meredith
Anthony Joseph Banda and Kayla Marie Salas
Sept. 8
Mario Ray Gamboa and Maria Christina Villa
Irving Forrest McCarrick Jr. and Catherine Mae Brady
Jennifer Elaine Garcia and Rebecca Stogden
Christina Ann Kemple and Caleb Cole Phillips
Sept. 9
Sergio Rodolfo Montenegro Diaz and Jacey Dawn Meisman
Sept. 10
Colby Allen Sheehan and Alliyah Marie Sedillo
Sept. 12
Carlos Ruben Olivares Jr. and Ashley Leeann Mendoza
Lacee Kahil Adams and Derek Andrew Najar
Sept. 13
Armando Rafael Valencia Casillas and Yuridia Mendoza
Sept. 14
Ivan I. Aguilar and Diana Mayorga
Sept. 15
James Allen Hokett and Cecilia Paulette Palma
Sept. 16
Zachary Jordan Rivas and Abbee Renee Fort
Bernard Francis DeGruchy and Candelaria Garcia
Sept. 20
Raymond Scott Hobbs and Jessie Lorraine Clark
Sept. 21
John Douglas Cox and Susan A. Hunter
Eduardo Diego Herrera Jr. and Evette Katrina De La Rosa
Christopher C. Shuman and Tommieann M. Arriaga
Mauricio Emanuel Feliciano and Yesenia Elizabeth Sanchez
Sept. 22
David Dean Hise and Christine K. Mason
Jamond C. Williams and Santana Lee Prudencio
Sept. 23
David Charles Eldridge and Tracy Lynn Burke
Daniel Dylan Justus and Candice Dawn Decker
Warren Andre Hunter and Jennifer M. Tavarez
Sept. 26
Thomas Charles Degroot and Halle Nicole Lopez
Don Smith Woods III and Destiny Estella Torrez
Sept. 28
Christopher Joe Brown and Kayla Nicole Zavala
Luis Alfonso Delgado and Cecilia Uribe Martinez
Sept. 30
Ricardo Tomas Castillo and Monica Porras Valadez
Sergio Carrasco Saldana and Sabina Jaime
Christopher Joe Brown and Kayla Nicole Zavala