PORTALES — Eastern New Mexico University’s main campus plans to receive $62.8 million in instruction and general revenues and spend a little less than $56 million in instruction and general funds for the 2023-24 fiscal year in the operating budget approved April 21 by the ENMU Board of Regents.
Tony Major, ENMU’s chief financial officer, told the regents revenues are projected to increase by nearly $4 million, or 6.8% from the current year’s $52.9 million in instruction and general funds, due to increased student enrollment noted this year.
Expenses are expected to increase by less than $5.2 million, an increase of 9% from the current year’s spending, Major said. The increase is due mostly to changes in employee compensation, Major said, which will be higher than anticipated earlier due to two factors.
One is that pay will rise universally by 6% because Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed the word “average” from the bill that set compensation levels for education employees. The 2023 state legislature originally intended for pay increases to average 6%.
The other factor in compensation was a change in employer insurance contributions to 80% from the university and 20% for employees, following a lead established at ENMU’s Roswell campus. Major said the 80-20 plan replaces a sliding scale that had ENMU paying a greater share of insurance costs for lesser paid employees, and smaller shares for higher-paid employees.