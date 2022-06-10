By Gwyn Jones
SILVER CITY — The idea that our home planet (and perhaps its inhabitants) is literally unbalanced is a concept that’s not so hard to believe if you follow the news. The planet is said to have shifted to a slightly different angle in its rotation, wars continue, diseases spread, and anger rises as people are stripped of human rights and their very lives.
Fortunately, many people are joining together to bring awareness and create peaceful resistance against such trends. Living in an off-the-beaten-path corner of New Mexico, it’s a little easier to feel removed from the worst of these conditions. We tend to believe the world is a fairly civilized place. We’ve been lucky this year to escape the hatred that seems to crop up in horrific ways elsewhere.
But the only bubble we live in is the big one — the literal bubble of oxygen that surrounds the Earth. And each day, in some way, we receive the message that we are all going to have to work together in harmony to preserve life on the “Little Blue Marble” floating in an obscure “corner” of space. Looking at the big picture is our only option for human survival.
One place where we can begin is by taking an inventory of something most of us have — and anyone can acquire. It requires some brain power in self-analysis and awareness. I’m talking about ethics and values.
It might be worth the time to actually make a physical record of your principles. You will more readily remember them. Maybe you don’t need to make a list, but at least you could give it some mental energy. Even the simplest expressions that come to mind will be helpful. Live and let live, or the medical profession’s basic warning: Do no harm. These can be a starting point. The next step of this process might be the hardest, analyzing whether the ethics and values you identify are positive, and recognizing that as time goes by, they can evolve.
Although you are refining and maybe even elevating your ethics, it’s easier to make decisions based on principles you’ve identified, like knowing you aren’t hating or harming others. It really does work that way.
And here’s the best part, the surprise, the true reward for your continued awareness. This is something sociologists, life coaches and philosophers alike have studied and agreed upon. Living up to your ethics, or “fulfilling” your values, is what brings people deep and lasting happiness. Bottom line: You can’t control others and expect your happiness to depend on their actions and attitudes. But living up to your best version of you — that could make you happy, inspire others, and bring peace of mind.
That’s some pretty good news — for a change.
Gwyn Jones writes for the Silver City Daily Press and Independent. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.