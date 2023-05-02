LORDSBURG — State Rep. Jenifer Jones (R-Deming) has sent a letter to Gov. Lujan Grisham highlighting a border crisis in New Mexico. The letter followed a meeting between Rep. Jones and the governor during the legislative session.
In the letter, Rep. Jones is calling for the New Mexico National Guard to be deployed to the southern border to assist the U.S. Border Patrol. The border crisis continues to remain at a tipping point, with the latest deadline set for Title 42 to end quickly approaching.
“While the federal government may be responsible for controlling and protecting our national borders, the current crisis situation demands that all levels of government play an active role in protecting the safety of our state’s population and limiting societal damage caused by the Federal government’s failure to secure our southern border, Jones stated in the letter.
“The use of state resources in this effort to stop the violence and the suffering created by the border breakdown is even more important once Title 42 provisions are no longer enforced after May 11th.”
Rep. Jones went on to implore the governor to attack the border situation, specifically the influx of illegal drugs, by deploying the National Guard to the border.
When asked why she felt compelled to send the letter, Rep. Jones said, “I realize the breakdown is with federal enforcement, but I was encouraged by my conversations with the Governor on how the state may be able to use some of its resources to help. The point of my letter is to elevate this issue, as the lifting of Title 42 is only weeks away. Now is the time to secure federal resources to use our national guard.”
As of April 25, Lujan Grisham had not responded to Rep. Jones' request.