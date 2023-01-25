ESPAÑOLA — U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-Santa Fe) addressed the Northern New Mexico Stockman’s Association annual meeting Jan. 14, telling a crowd of around 175 cattle ranchers she will “hold the government accountable” when federal agencies are at fault.
The livestock industry group has opposed a number of the federal government’s land preservation and wildlife protection efforts in northern New Mexico, arguing such policies cater to environmentalists over the needs of ranchers and inflict harm on rural communities.
Leger Fernández — who has championed preservation and environmental protection in the region — told the ranchers she would advocate for “justice” when the government is found to have harmed local communities, citing the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire as an example.
“You are the stewards of the land, you are the ones who know best how to make sure the land you are [raising] your cattle on is healthy ... because for centuries you have been, and our ancestors and the people who have come before us have been, stewards of the land,” said the congresswoman.
The ranchers who gathered at the Abiquiú Rural Event Center play a key part in New Mexico’s lucrative livestock production industry, the value of which increased to $2.41 billion in 2021, according to state Department of Agriculture data. Crop value increased 15% during the same period, reaching $756 million in 2021, the data shows.
The statewide inventory of cattle and calves decreased 6% to 1.3 million in 2021, the last year for which data was available. The number of milk cows also fell by 13%, data shows.