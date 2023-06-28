LAS VEGAS — A 58-year-old man was shot after he asked another man to stop urinating on a building, court records show.
Prosecutors have charged 54-year-old Mark A. Esquibel for the June 19 shooting that took place in the parking lot of a convenience store. Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his arm, and witnesses told police that Esquibel fled the area in a gray SUV after shooting the man, according to an arrest affidavit filed in San Miguel Magistrate Court.
One witness told police the man was shot because he’d witnessed Esquibel urinating on the side of the building and had asked Esquibel to go inside and use the restroom. The witness said that, instead, Esquibel got into his vehicle, drove up to the man, then shot him, the affidavit stated.
Investigators used surveillance video from the business to help identify Esquibel as a suspect in the shooting, including still images of him purchasing alcohol and cigarettes.
Esquibel was arrested at his home on the city’s west side on June 20 and booked into the San Miguel County Detention center on felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.