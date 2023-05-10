SANTA ROSA — A Guadalupe County jury convicted a 19-year-old Ribera man of second-degree murder recently in a case out of San Miguel County.
The case against Joaquin Sanchez, who was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Joshua Vigil, age 17 at the time, was moved to Santa Rosa after the judge approved a change-of-venue request by the defense.
Vigil was killed at a New Year’s Eve party at Sanchez’s home on Dec. 31, 2021. Vigil was killed with a single shot to the head. Sanchez, 18 at the time, is accused of shooting and killing Vigil after retrieving his father’s rifle. Sanchez said the shooting was accidental in that he didn’t know the gun was loaded.
After jury selection April 24, followed by days of testimony, the case was turned over to jurors on April 27.
The jury returned the next day with a second-degree guilty verdict.
His sentence, however, is in the hands of Fourth Judicial District Judge Michael Aragon, who ordered a 60-day “diagnostic evaluation” first.
Second-degree murder is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and up to $12,500 in fines.