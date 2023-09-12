Public memorial services for former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson are being held this week in Santa Fe.
Richardson, who served two terms as New Mexico’s governor, died in his sleep Sept. 1 at his summer home in Massachusetts. He was 75 years old.
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Richardson’s body will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda, 411 S. Capitol St. in Santa Fe, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 14, Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Place in Santa Fe, by Archbishop John C. Wester. A reception hosted by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will follow at 1 p.m. at the Capitol Rotunda.
All are open to the public.