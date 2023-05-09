Members of the Roswell Independent School District will meet at 6 p.m. tonight in the boardroom of the district’s Administrative and Education Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. A number of items that have been of board concern — some over recent months — could be resolved.
Board members are being asked to approve the recommendation of staff to accept a bid from Peñasco Valley Telephone (PVT) Cooperative, based in Artesia, for district fire and security alarm services totaling slightly more than $2,100.
The other two companies, ADT Commercial and J & G Electric Co, Inc., asked for about $135,400 and $75,000, respectively, just to install the equipment.
PVT won’t be charging for installation. All three companies included a monthly monitoring and service fee as part of their bids.
None of the companies that expressed interest in the contract sought payment from the district for charge code changes, opening and closing reports as well as maintenance tasks, either.
Video surveillance policy
The board could approve an update to the district’s video surveillance policy. This policy revision was introduced last month and, if approved, could go into effect soon afterward.
The current version of the policy allowed for erasure after two weeks under many circumstances. Which employees have access to the recordings is also clarified, such as only school administrators and designated school officials or staff members.
The U.S. Department of Education’s website explains that such recordings need to be directly related to the student involved for this material to be considered part of a student’s educational record.
Among uses of these images are for disciplinary action for students and employees, potential incidents of potentially criminal behavior or events that could lead to legal action, and to have a record of incidents in which someone on the property had an accident or physical problem requiring care.
Use of video surveillance is not to be used in locations where “appropriate confidential or private activities and functions occur, such as in bathrooms and restrooms, or in the meeting room and private conference rooms. Only extraordinary circumstances and either the district superintendent or their designee could allow it if there is no other option to supervise activity in the specific location. And such surveillance can’t be carried out on an ongoing basis.
Parents and guardians have access to those records until the student reaches age 18 or further continues their education, then the student has that access. Others who could access the recordings include law enforcement.
GHS valedictorian dispute
The RISD board could also take a possible vote after the initial public session on Tuesday regarding legal action brought against the school district this past fall by the parents of a Goddard High School senior.
The student isn’t expected to be named as the valedictorian because of what the RISD has described as a policy change. The student’s parents assert that their teen would have had the top grade point average if counselors had ensured the student was enrolled in the right classes and had fully followed the statewide requirements of the Next-Step Plan, for example.
The family has taken legal action against the district.
Any vote would need to be conducted in public after the executive session, scheduled after the regular board meeting, takes place.
High school graduation is later this month.
Also on the agenda
Social Studies texts: Board members are asked to approve the recommendation of new textbooks for elementary and secondary Social Studies instruction.
Change of meeting day to Mondays: The board will consider changing its regular monthly meeting day from Tuesday to Monday.