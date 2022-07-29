As the Roswell Independent School District prepared its latest five-year master plan of capital projects it sought input from the public about what they would like to see in the schools in the future.
Jeremy Sanchez, RISD construction coordinator, presented the 2022-27 Comprehensive Five Year Capital Improvement Master Plan at the July 12 meeting of the Board of Education. The board approved the plan by a vote of 4-0; board member James Edwards was absent.
The previous master plan, updated in 2016, included two projects that have been completed — Parkview Early Literacy Center, 1700 W. Alameda, finished in 2017, and Del Norte Elementary School, 2701 N. Garden, opened in fall 2020.
Two projects identified in that plan with needs for upgrades were Mesa Middle School, 1601 E. Bland, and Nancy Lopez Elementary School, 1208 E. Bland, both of which are now in different project stages. Washington Avenue Elementary School, 408 N. Washington Ave., and Mountain View Middle School, 312 E. Mountain View Road, were also identified for upgrades. Those projects are all carrying over to the new five-year plan.
“Mesa Middle School is under construction. Anticipated final completion of that project would be next year, December. Nancy Lopez Elementary is in the design process and we are anticipating completion of design at the end of this year,” Sanchez said.
The $22 million Mesa Middle School project saw a groundbreaking in October. The New Mexico Public School Capital Outlay Council is funding 71% of the construction. The district’s share of about $6.1 million will be paid from the $14 million general obligation bonds approved by Chaves County voters in 2019.
The project will add a second gymnasium with bleacher seating for 600 to Mesa, which has been the only RISD middle school with only one gym. In addition, the project will add a two-story classroom wing, a new pick-up and drop-off plaza and a new track and field to the school, which was originally constructed in 1958.
For Nancy Lopez Elementary, designers will be able to offer an option of a completely new school after the board approved a notice of intent to purchase eight acres just north of Mesa. Plans will also be drawn up for a renovation of the current school at 1208 E. Bland.
“Mountain View Middle School and Washington Avenue have matching state funds, but we are in an early planning stage so we have not entered the design process,” Sanchez said.
Design for those two schools are tentatively planned to start at the beginning of 2023, he said.
“That really is the bulk of what we would be doing as a school district for the five years looking forward,” Sanchez said.
Kerrianne Wolf, a senior associate director with contracted consultant Cooperative Strategies, outlined the process of working with the district to create the five-year plan. That included two community meetings in December and March with surveys that received more than 1,000 responses, she said.
One thing the surveys revealed is that 69% of the respondents support maintaining facilities that don’t house students, such as the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. She said in other districts, people wanted to see improvements only in buildings where students were learning.
“But here they want that support for the staff as well,” she said.
Respondents also wanted to see outdoor spaces prioritized, such as offering more shade structures, improved pick-up and drop-off areas for both buses and parents, and outdoor learning areas.
“Outdoor learning areas aren’t just blacktop and grass where students go outside and sit. They need to be appropriately furnished, appropriately equipped and have appropriate fixtures for students to really engage in that appropriate learning instruction,” Wolf said.
The surveys also showed people would like to have access to school facilities such as playgrounds, gyms or auditoriums outside of a school’s operating hours. That of course, would have to be balanced with security issues, she said.
Parents also wanted to see greater security measures, the surveys showed.
“There was also a desire for additional cameras, metal detectors and security vestibules,” she said.
