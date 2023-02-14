LAS VEGAS — The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Four office, in cooperation with contractor Fisher Sand & Gravel N.M. Inc., have announced an upcoming roadway and bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 25 between mileposts 305 and 309 near Rowe.
This project will consist of a cold in-place recycling (CIR) process, which consists of milling and sizing reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP) and mixing in-place the RAP with recycling additive and new aggregate (either in the milling machine’s cutting chamber or in a mix paver) to produce a recycled cold mix. It will then be re-laid and compacted as a new base course.
Beginning March 6, drivers can expect various daytime lane closures on both the north and southbound lanes as needed. The contractor’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
This rehabilitation project was awarded in the amount of $17.2 million and is expected to take 130 working days to complete, weather permitting.
For updated information, call 511 or go to nmroad.com, the official road advisory system for the State of New Mexico.