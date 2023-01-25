TAOS — In response to concerns that 18-wheeler trucks are unable to stay in their lanes while traveling US 64 in Taos Canyon, the New Mexico Department of Transportation announced that a “major construction project” is set to begin this spring that will widen a particularly difficult section of the road and improve safety.
According to an email from James Gallegos, District 4 engineer for the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the project, between mile markers 272 and 274, will start when warmer weather arrives. The project will add 4-foot-wide shoulders and new guardrails, and expand the width of traffic lanes to 12 feet.
“This will help in keeping larger vehicles in their respective lanes,” Gallegos said.
The project is expected to conclude by the end of 2023.
“That’ll help,” said Jim Vidamour, an Angel Fire resident who wrote an email to the Department of Transportation regarding what he said are dangerous conditions for motorists on US 64. “I mean, if they’re widening the shoulders and stuff, that’s great,” he continued. “That should help on the Taos side. But it still doesn’t alleviate the problem with the fact that trucks physically can’t make the turns on the Angel Fire side, which he believes is more dangerous.