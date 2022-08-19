The Goddard High School football program began its full-gear practices in the first week of August.
After a workout under the intense New Mexico heat, Goddard football head coach Chris White spoke about his team before sending them home.
“We have a really good core of kids,” White said. “We’ve got a lot of experience last year that will be back on offense and defense. We are going to have a lot of depth this season and it’s going to be an exciting year.”
Six former juniors return from their 2021-2022 roster: defensive end Landon Victor, linebacker Cesar Fierro, center/defensive tackle Albert Montoya, running back Javyn Morales, middle linebacker Colton Franzoy and linebacker Hector Salvarrey.
“Coming into this season, the bond between us is something that I haven’t felt toward other teams throughout my four years,” Morales said. “The bond is something different.”
All the seniors are working toward the same goal this season, and it is to get that blue trophy.
“We’ve been playing with each other since freshman year,” Montoya said. “Some of them, I didn’t even know until I met them during freshman year. Now we’re really close, like brothers and family. Hopefully, this bond will take us to the blue trophy.”
The seniors agree that their bond is special this time around, but instilling this type of unity in the rest of the team will take effort from the leaders.
“We have higher intensity this year for sure. You could tell in some of our summer workouts that we are pushing each other more and more,” Salvarrey said. “The focus is there too. Higher intensity and higher focus.”
Fierro, a utility-type player in coach White’s lineup, said that he wants to let the younger guys know that they should not be afraid to fail.
“I hope to let them know that they shouldn’t be scared to fail because it’s a part of life.” Fierro said.
With Mayfield High School in Las Cruces coming to Goddard’s district, the 5A District has become one of the tougher districts in terms of football.
“Mayfield took Alamogordo’s place in our district and of course, they have a rich history of winning football games and state championships. They’re gonna be really tough,” White said. “Our district is going to be, by far, the toughest district I think in the state. In any classification where you have four teams that are going to compete for a state championship, and they’re all in the same district together, the district will definitely be a dogfight.”
Needless to say, the seniors and juniors have their work cut out for them.
“This year I think we got a good group of leaders,” Franzoy said. “We got strong leaders in our seniors and the juniors. They know how to take initiative. I think our experience is coming into play this offseason. I think we are able to teach the younger guys and some of the juniors are able to teach them as well.”
Coach White said that the Rockets have a good schedule of opponents this year to acclimate the team to the playoff atmosphere.
“There’s not a game that is bigger than the other, ” White said. “We just try, get ready, and play football every week."
The Rockets ended last season with a record of 7-5 and third in the 5A District 4.
Goddard pushed their season through the semifinals of the 2021 5A New Mexico Activities Association State Football Championships, but fell against the eventual champions, the Los Lunas Tigers, with a final score of 26-21.
