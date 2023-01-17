PORTALES — After hearing more than two hours of alternating speeches favoring and opposing a proposed anti-abortion ordinance, the Roosevelt County Commission on Jan. 10 gave final approval to the ordinance on a 4-1 vote.
The opposing vote came from District 1 Commissioner Dennis Lopez, who urged the commission to delay action on the ordinance to allow commissioners to get a sense of action the New Mexico Legislature might take in its 2023 session regarding abortion and local opposition to the state’s official position allowing abortions in the state.
The commission set aside the anti-abortion ordinance from its regular agenda and scheduled it in the Jake Lopez Community Center on the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds to accommodate a large turnout. At least 100 people attended the session.
Before the vote, speakers from both sides of the abortion debate were allowed three minutes each to advocate for or against the ordinance. The debate was scheduled to allow speakers on each side one hour to make their case.
The debate went on for about 20 minutes beyond the two-hour allotment, and when County Manager Amber Hamilton was asked how many speakers remained at about the two-hour mark, she said about 30 people who had registered to speak had not yet been heard from.
Prompted by calls from the audience, Commission President Paul Grider called an end to the debate about 20 minutes past the two-hour mark.
He then asked for a motion to approve the ordinance. The motion was made by District 2 Commissioner Rod Savage and seconded by District 4 Commissioner Tina Dixon. Lopez then raised his objections, and there was no further discussion before the commissioners voted to adopt the ordinance.