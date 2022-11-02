Roswell City Manager Joseph Neeb remains on a temporary unpaid administrative suspension, which was likely discussed during a closed meeting of the mayor and city council on Oct. 25.
Though that meeting was called by Mayor Pro-tem Jason Perry and City Attorney Hessel Yntema, it was Mayor Timothy Jennings who had the authority to suspend Neeb, based on the chapter of New Mexico Statutes that covers municipalities.
Perry said before the closed meeting that six of the 10 councilors “requested this closed session so that all the council can be informed of information that should be due to all of us.”
Chapter 3, Article 11, Section 6 of the state statute contains language providing a mayor with the specific abilities to appoint, supervise and discharge employees. However, city councilors are the leaders who will be asked to decide by a majority vote whether to put Neeb on administrative leave, Yntema explained Tuesday.
Jennings said that, because it's a personnel matter, he couldn't discuss why he took this action, which actually occurred days before the closed session. Neeb's suspension became effective, as stated by Yntema in an email to managers, on Oct. 21.
“There are issues that have to be addressed,” Jennings did explain, also on Tuesday. “Whatever happens, happens.”
Councilors took no action during the closed session on Oct. 25 and weren't allowed to do so at that point.
Councilors could be asked to vote on whether Neeb should be put on leave during the Nov. 10 city council meeting, which is the next regular scheduled council meeting and when the statute dictates that temporary action taken by the mayor should be addressed by the council. This is stated in that same portion of the statute chapter regarding municipalities, specifically subsection D(3).
A council vote that finds Neeb should come back to work would also allow him to recoup any compensation lost while on leave, according to the same statute.
Neeb announced that he intended to make a presentation before the closed session commenced but didn't speak publicly after the meeting.
The mayor and councilors continued meeting after Neeb left the room.
In the meantime, Deputy City Manager Mike Mathews has taken over Neeb's duties and is being referred to as acting city manager.
The closed session was called “to discuss limited personnel matters related to the City Manager,” the agenda for that meeting stated.
Attempts to reach Luke Ragsdale, the lawyer that Yntema said is representing Neeb in this matter, were unsuccessful before deadline Tuesday.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.