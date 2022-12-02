This year, The Roswell Daily Record joins the annual event considered the place to be in L.A. for those who love comics, gaming, cosplay, anime, pop culture and of course, UFOs. Often described as a “convention created by fans, for fans,” the Los Angeles Convention Center hosts fans from around the world, including the newspaper from New Mexico that broke the UFO story back in 1947.
This year's celebrity line-up includes Simu Liu, star of the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings” and Canadian television show “Kim's Convenience”; William Shatner, star of the original TV series “Star Trek” and several of the films based on that TV series who in 2021 became the oldest person to ride into space; and members of the cast of the Disney TV series, “The Mandalorian.”
More than 250 panel discussions, over 800 artists and exhibitors, and dozens of celebrity guests were at this convention in 2021 amid the pandemic. L.A. Comic Con expects up to 140,000 fans to attend this year. The Roswell Daily Record booth within the event opens today and runs through Sunday. To learn more about L.A. Comic Con, see comicconla.com.