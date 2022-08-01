The Roswell Special Olympics held a softball tournament on July 23 at the Goddard High School Sports Complex.
The tournament was meant to host more teams but only three teams made it to the game. The teams that made it were two Roswell teams and Artesia’s Pecos Valley Special Olympics Team.
Teams from Carlsbad and Clovis were unable to make the game.
Perry McCreary, district director of Roswell Special Olympics, said, “It’s a good practice for what future tournaments are going to be like. It gets us in tune for Farmington.”
Roswell Team Blue won one of two games, and Roswell Team Black’s record was 2-0.
Despite other teams missing, Kevin Cochran, one of the Roswell Special Olympics volunteers, said that it was a great turnout.
“I really like seeing both sides of the community, Artesia and Roswell, to come out and support good causes,” Cochran said. “It is getting a little warm but the breeze is really nice. We have waters and Gatorade to keep the guys and gals fresh. When they make a play, you get excited for them. It’s just fun. It’s a lot of fun.”
Aug. 18-20, the Roswell Special Olympics will be at Farmington for the 2022 Four Corners Invitational to compete in multiple sports, including golf and softball.
“I think the tournament ran really smooth,” McCreary said. “I just wish that more teams participated in the event.”
