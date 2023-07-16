New Roswell Transit bus drivers will be hired on-site during a hiring event for CDL drivers interested in joining the City of Roswell bus service’s roster of drivers providing transportation to many citizens of, and visitors to, the community. The hiring event will take place Tuesday, July 25, at Roswell City Hall (425 N. Richardson Ave.) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will be held in the HR Conference Room on the top floor of City Hall. Starting pay for these Roswell Transit driver positions is $18/hour plus medical insurance and retirement benefits, as well as paid holidays. Drivers work eight-hour shifts picking up and dropping off riders at bus stops along Main Street and many other major and minor thoroughfares throughout the city.
Representatives of Roswell Transit will be at the hiring event to assist people with applying and will screen applicants for qualifications, conduct interviews and make job offers during the event. Job offers are contingent on the applicant passing a drug test. People can learn more about these CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) positions at www.roswell-nm.gov/746/Employment-Opportunities. Click “Apply” and see the job description for Transit Vehicle Operator.