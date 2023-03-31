Members of Roswell’s Infrastructure Committee received an update this week about progress in developing a Geographic Information System (GIS) as a tool for a variety of city government tasks.
It has been about a year since the city entered into an agreement with Souter, Miller and Associates of Roswell to complete phase one of the process, which included conducting a needs assessment, plan implementation, utility mapping still being refined, development of relevant standards and web maps for a price just shy of $100,000.
The city’s Engineering Department is planning to include another allocation of about $125,000 in the 2023-24 fiscal-year budget to continue the process of adding GIS in all city departments, said City Engineer Louis Najar.
Work to bring it into the Utility and Community Development is ongoing.
GIS is a technology that can provide a multitude of uses, Najar said.
It’s also fairly easy to update information.
“This is a living document,” Najar said about the importance of that aspect.
An implementation timeline displayed Monday shows that this work will be ongoing for years to come. It’s a long-term project that is still being constructed and could conclude by 2025. The next several years after that would be devoted to further determining the best uses of the system, with years-long periods of “leveraging,” and then “aspirational,” according to a timeline titled “Roswell GIS Journey.”
For instance, GIS will hold information about permits and code violations in a unified record for use in planning and building. Employees could look up information. Developers as well as people wanting to do something to their home or small business could search for limited details that would help them with their projects.
It will also allow all employees involved with emergency services, such as police, fire, ambulance and dispatchers, to have accurate location information.
Najar explained that this is an important refinement to the current compilation of addresses used to assist first responders to reach locations faster.
He emphasized that this use would be "highly critical" to the entire community.
Compiling all of the addresses in the city and inputting them into the GIS will require efforts by many, including state emergency services and personnel associated with the Roswell Air Center, Community Development and others who keep address lists.
Also within this next phase will be bringing the technology into the city’s Transit operations and services. Rebecka Hicks, the city’s transit director, said GIS could help her department in many ways, including with routing the buses.
Mapping capability would also help the city and Chaves County handle matters that occur within the Extra-Territorial Zone, which is located in the two miles of land just outside of Roswell city limits in Chaves County, said Infrastructure Committee Chair Jason Perry.
The Extra-Territorial Zoning Commission is a citizens’ body that decides on permitting and zoning issues within that area.
In 2021, the first city department to use GIS was Solid Waste, which included global positioning data to set the most efficient pickup routes and was based on information that the department already had.
Up until that point, the truck drivers were making rounds based on memory while also taking into account a myriad of conditions, including how many trucks and workers would be making runs that day. Such factors the equipment also uses include street speed limits, how traffic flows and whether the trash receptacle is left on the street or in an alley.
Souter, Miller and Associates were involved with this first system. The rest of the city’s GIS will work with this first model, Najar said.
No action was required by committee members concerning this item.
North Atkinson rehabilitation
Infrastructure Committee members recommended that a bid of nearly $3.34 million by Constructors Inc., of Carlsbad to complete the rehabilitation of North Atkinson Avenue from Cherry Street to College Boulevard be reviewed by the Finance Committee.
This was the lower bid of two. The other estimate exceeded $4 million and came from Adame Construction in Los Lunas.
The bid exceeds the city’s estimate for the project by $647,000. New Mexico Department of Transportation is providing more than $2.5 million. The city had originally planned to spend about $134,000, but this would mean the city would have to now spend a total of roughly $780,000 on this project.
The staff report noted that attempting to seek new bids would only result in an even higher cost.