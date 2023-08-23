SANTA ROSA — Citizens without running water can fill their jugs at their local libraries in Capitan and Dixon. Students with no internet at home went to school at their library in Vallecitos during the pandemic shutdown.
Despite these and other services, rural libraries need help to sustain their towns, even though most of them struggle to have sufficient funds to keep their doors open and pay their employees.
The New Mexico Rural Library Initiative is advocating for a statewide endowment of $55 million — $1 million for each of 55 eligible rural libraries, including Santa Rosa’s Moise Memorial Library, which make up more than half of the 98 public libraries recognized by the New Mexico State Library.
More than half the rural libraries in the state are run by only one paid employee or volunteers. Many need repairs, technology, employees, and more. Many library directors are paid minimum wage or slightly above it.
The endowment would provide each of 55 community and pueblo libraries with about $45,000 per year depending on earnings of the fund.
The endowment was created by the state Legislature in 2019 and signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. It currently has $28 million, which could provide about $23,000 per library per year.