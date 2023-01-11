ESPAÑOLA — Gov. Joseph Michael Chavarria was re-elected by Santa Clara Pueblo members during the tribal government’s annual election Jan. 2, the governor said.
Chavarria, 50, told the Sun he will serve his 10th consecutive one-year term as the pueblo’s chief executive, and 13th term overall. He defeated challenger Jesse C. Gutierrez with 253 votes to Gutierrez’s 224 votes, tribal records show.
Chavarria was first elected governor in 2006.
A longtime resident and member of the pueblo, Chavarria has served other roles in tribal government as well, including forestry director and tribal co-chair for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Region VI Tribal Operations Committee. The group advocates on members’ behalf for environmental protection of tribal land.
“I work for our people to have quality education, health care, transportation, and to make sure all of our people from the oldest to the youngest have a quality livelihood,” said Chavarria, who said he represents about 1,350 pueblo members.
The pueblo’s land spans around 90 square miles from the Rio Grande River to the Jemez Mountains, the governor said.