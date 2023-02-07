Shaun Sanchez has been selected as forest supervisor of the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF), the USDA Forest Service Southwestern Region has announced.
Sanchez comes from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, where he was the deputy chief of the National Wildlife Refuge System.
In his new role, he will oversee the management, conservation and enhancement of 1.6 million forested acres across six counties in the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mountain ranges.
Sanchez grew up in Las Vegas and has spent a lot of time on the SFNF. In 2001, he graduated from New Mexico Highlands University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and his entire professional career spans across the country from Alaska to Washington DC.
Sanchez said that for years he and his family had been thinking about returning home to New Mexico, but it had only been a thought until last year.