LAS VEGAS — A Santa Fe woman drowned while swimming in Storrie Lake, according to New Mexico State Police.
The drowning victim was 39-year-old Christine Salazar. State police officers were called to Storrie Lake around noon on Aug. 26 due to reports of Salazar swimming off the dock in the lake. She reportedly went under the water and did not resurface, according to state police.
The state police dive team responded and began searching for Salazar, finding her body around 4 p.m. that same day.
The cause and manner of her death were still under investigation. A full autopsy report will be available at a later date.