SANTA ROSA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Albuquerque District has announced it has scheduled a block release of water from Santa Rosa Lake starting Aug. 14.
The Bureau of Reclamation, acting on behalf of the Carlsbad Irrigation District, requested about 40,000 acre-feet release, according to a news release. Carlsbad Irrigation District owns the irrigation water that makes up all of the water stored in Santa Rosa Lake.
The block release is scheduled to last until Aug. 29, to transfer water to Sumner Lake.
Santa Rosa Dam is the first major dam along the Pecos River, and its reservoir has a 2,434-square-mile contributing drainage area. The two dams downstream, Sumner Lake and Dam and Brantley Dam, are owned by the Bureau of Reclamation.
The Santa Rosa Reservoir is a main component in the Pecos River Basin comprehensive plan, providing irrigation storage, flood control, and sediment retention. Although the reservoir is a Corps’ managed lake, the campgrounds and most recreation areas at Santa Rosa Lake are managed by New Mexico State Parks.