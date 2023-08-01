LORDSBURG — The school board here discussed and ultimately finalized on July 24 how remaining bond monies will be spent within the district.
While there have been requests for a new practice softball field, the board opted to focus on other needed projects at this time.
“We’ve funded a lot of athletics already,” said board member Susie Cole. “I think we need to start focusing on other areas besides athletics. We have other classroom needs that could be met.”
The board decided to focus increasing school security ($100,000), shade structures for all school sites ($160,000), concrete at the Central Elementary School playground ($160,000), asphalt repair for parking lots ($150,000), RVT outdoor learning center ($70,000), two district vehicles ($80,000), and an activity bus ($230,000).