LORDSBURG — The Lordsburg Board of Education voted at their regular May meeting to eliminate the district drug testing policy.
The item was on the agenda for discussion, with Superintendent Dr. Stephen Lucas asking, “Do we want to keep it, or do we want to remove it?”
Lordsburg High School Principal Scott Roberson was asked his opinion of the random testing program, which costs the district $10,000 per year.
“It sounds good on paper,” Roberson said, “But I don’t feel that it is a beneficial system for us. I don’t know if it deters anyone.”
Athletic Director Dale Hooper concurred, stating that the program is more of a headache, and that the district is not getting its money’s worth out of the program.
Board member Susie Cole suggested finding a different way to handle situations, minus the actual drug test. Ultimately, the Board voted to remove the policy and create a matrix that meets the needs of the district.