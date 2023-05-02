CLOVIS — School board members here voted unanimously April 25 on a redistricting plan to move Marshall Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-graders to Gattis and Yucca middle schools due to the creation of the Sixth Grade Academy at Marshall this fall.
Board members opted for a plan, one called “Option four,” which would result in a Gattis student population of 574 and a Yucca student population of 509, a difference of 65 more students for Gattis.
Three other plans the board members considered would have put anywhere from 201 to 241 more students in Gattis than at Yucca.
Board members discussed other aspects of the matter including student/teacher ratios and average poverty levels for each school in each option.
“It gives us a balanced student population,” board President Shawn Hamilton said of the decision for Option four. “It makes sure the students get an equal opportunity.”
Clovis Municipal Schools sixth-graders will be going to their own school this fall with the creation of the Sixth Grade Academy at Marshall.