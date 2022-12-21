FORT SUMNER — The school board on Dec. 12 discussed the possibility of seeking a new bond issue for classroom and technology upgrades in 2023.
Meeting in regular session, the board heard Superintendent Matt Moyer explain the need for upgraded classroom furniture as well as the ongoing technology upgrades the district regularly requires to combat obsolescence.
The district is currently working with funding from bonds approved in 2018 and 2020, with about $786,000 remaining to be expended. Moyer said the ongoing projects of installation of electronic exterior doors and construction of a new bus barn will likely consume those funds.
The district will also retire its 2014 bonds in August 2025, making about $4.45 million in bonding capacity available. Moyer said the district would not likely seek to max out its capacity, leaving room for emergency situations, should they occur. He said the district would gauge a bond issue on an amount that would leave county property tax rates static.