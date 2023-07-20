FORT SUMNER — The school district here will ask De Baca County voters to approve a resolution calling for a $2 million bond issue in November to fund remodeling of the district’s aging fieldhouse.
The Fort Sumner school board unanimously approved the bond issue during its regular monthly meeting. The bond calls for a $2 tax on each $1,000 of taxable value on property within the county.
Superintendent Matt Moyer said the bond issue is being timed so that, if it is approved, tax rates will not increase, but continue at current rates. By the time the mill levy is implemented, the district will have retired enough previous bond debt to prevent a tax increase.
The intent to remodel or replace the fieldhouse has been a part of at least two previous bond issues, but the project has repeatedly been placed on the back burner due to the cost of other projects. Moyer said the building has serious plumbing issues, poor heating and cooling and does not provide an environment conducive for use by both male and female athletes.
Moyer said the district’s bond advisor will attend the August meeting to provide more specific details on the funding and the retirement scheduled for current debt.