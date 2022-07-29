A childhood wish to be a cop and a desire to work with children to help them be comfortable around police are what led two Roswell police officers to their new roles as school resource officers in the Roswell Independent School District.
Anna Romero and Cristal Gonzales are the first school resource officers in RISD in two years. In June 2020, as the city sought to cut its budget amid uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Roswell Police Department reassigned its three school resource officers to help fill vacant positions in the patrol and detective divisions. A staff shortage prevented the department from dedicating any officers to the schools until now, RISD School Safety Liaison LJ Harrell said.
Romero will be stationed at Roswell High School and Gonzales at Goddard High School, but they will also be available for the district’s middle and elementary schools, including Sydney Gutierrez Charter Schools, he said.
“There’s two of them for 23 schools, so they will pop around to any problems we have at any school. They’re going to be busy all over the place,” Harrell said.
Both participated in an RPD active shooter training in June conducted at the First Baptist Church along with other members of RPD and area law enforcement.
Gonzales said she anticipates that in the high schools especially, they will deal with students fighting or with reckless driving in the parking lots, but they might also need to give referrals for welfare checks for students who are suspected of being victims of physical or sexual abuse.
They will work in conjunction with the district’s 13 unarmed security guards at the middle and high schools, but their main role isn’t necessarily for security and law enforcement, Harrell said.
“The main reason we have them is to build that rapport with kids to have that officer presence,” he said.
“Sometimes the only presence the kids see of a police officer is when mom and dad had issues and a police officer showed up and that was the scariest day of their lives,” he said.
Gonzales said she had situations in her childhood that when the police showed up it made her feel safe.
“I remember seeing how those officers came and responded and I said ‘We’re safe now.’ To be able to do that for other people, it’s great,” she said.
She has been with RPD for five years, but before that, she worked in a variety of jobs that she said eventually led to her childhood wish to be a police officer.
Working at a clothing store and learning to sell the merchandise helped her learn to talk easily with people, she said.
“It wasn’t easy for me to talk to just anybody,” she said. “I really put myself out there.”
She moved from that job into caregiving roles at Tobosa, where some of the people she worked with didn’t have verbal communication skills. She learned about communicating with body language from that job, she said.
She went from that job to a daycare and then as a CNA at Casa Maria. She said she loved the CNA job, but after awhile realized she wanted something else.
One day patrol cars went by the nursing home with their lights and sirens running and she knew what she wanted to do next, even though her mother had always discouraged her from the idea of being a police officer.
“Everything just fell into place, but I had to work for it,” she said of applying to the RPD.
Romero has been with the force since 2019, starting as a police services aide and then becoming a full officer in the patrol division in December 2020. Service aides handle calls that are customer-service oriented such as assisting with traffic accidents, traffic control and taking reports for some types of crimes.
“It gave me a good opportunity to see if I wanted to become an officer without being an officer and then finding out too late it’s not for me,” she said.
Romero said her goal as a school resource officer is the same as what parents want — to make sure their kids are safe — especially since she is a parent of an RISD student as well.
“I have a kiddo and she goes to school, so I do want to help create a good environment where she knows that’s it OK to talk to us and interact us. She’s around cops all the time, but I want other kids to feel that way as well,” she said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.