Staff and students at El Capitan Elementary School have been working together to ensure that all students there are learning while also developing their social, emotional and behavioral skills.
The theory behind Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) is that encouraging better conduct goes hand-in-hand with fostering academic achievement.
El Capitan Principal Amanda Smith explained that this school is using a blend of PBIS and Positive Action training. PBIS is a behavior support system with common expectations and procedures while Positive Action provides students with emotional and behavioral training for success.
Smith and others in the district say the combination has proven effective.
The latter process goes by the kid-friendly title “Pawsitivity Training.”
“They go together,” she explained.
Teachers spend 15 minutes a day teaching students about these skills.
Surveys of these students will provide information from these youth about what each of them needs.
The data also allows site administrators “to see how implementation is occurring and the amount of time required to (prepare) and complete lessons,” according to the staff report.
The “4B’s” were developed and are highlighted: Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Accountable and Be Kind. Charts for such activities as learning and even using the restroom list specific behaviors that fall under each.
Another important characteristic of this student development process is that not just teachers but everyone on staff keeps a watchful eye on students.
“It’s the janitor, it’s the coach …,” Smith said.
RISD board member Ryan French said he thought the program was very important. However, parents also need to be well involved in their child’s emotional learning.
“It is very hard to do this without parents,” French said. “Teachers can’t be parents to 22 kids.”
While it’s not yet widely used throughout New Mexico, PBIS is being implemented nationwide, said Jennifer Cole, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
Cole said districtwide last year there were more than 5,000 days of out-of-school suspensions, 272 instances of substance abuse and 221 threat assessments. From October 2021 to May 2023, there were 431 suicide assessments.
Add to that the array of day-to-day responsibilities.
RISD is “a district of almost 10,000 students and only 41 behavioral health staff,” Cole told board members. ‘We’re burning our people out. … And there’s not a plethora of behavioral health people to hire.”
The number of office referrals for bad behavior decreased substantially compared with the same period last year — only two this August versus 13 in August 2022.
Cole and others would like to see the program expand from El Capitan and four other schools to the entire district within the next few years.
While all staff members are involved in helping students with this personal growth process, the elimination of redundant services is necessary because it’s a time-consuming, complicated and costly process that focuses heavily on the reduction and prevention of such issues and behaviors among students.
This long-term endeavor to start the program included finding money to pay for it.