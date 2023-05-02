TUCUMCARI — School for Tucumcari Elementary students will begin five minutes earlier this fall due to additional, state-mandated instruction time.
The Tucumcari Public Schools board approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year during its April 17 meeting that also included two additional teaching days on Fridays for the middle school and high school.
Assistant superintendent Dave Johnson said despite the state mandating additional instruction time, the TPS calendar is “pretty traditional.”
Because TES cannot use as much professional development time for teachers as the middle and high schools, classes for the day will begin at 7:55 a.m. instead of the usual 8 a.m.