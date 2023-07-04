LAS VEGAS — Two Las Vegas schools have been recognized by the state for their remarkable efforts in helping their students learn to read.
Los Niños Elementary School was one of eight schools across the state to recently be named a Structured Literacy Model School by the New Mexico Public Education Department’s Literacy and Humanities Bureau.
Rio Gallinas Charter School was also recognized by the PED. It is one of 64 schools in the state named a Structured Literacy Support School.
Both schools applied for the Structured Literacy Support and Model Schools Grant.
According to a press release from the New Mexico Public Education Department, Model Schools will receive $50,000 in state grant money. The funding Support Schools will receive ranges from $25,000 to $40,000, said Severo Martinez, director of the PED’s Literacy and Humanities Bureau.
All recognized schools will receive a literacy coach who will work with the school’s teachers, Martinez said in an email statement.
This is the second year in a row that RGCS has received the honor. For Los Niños Elementary it is the first.
“We worked really hard to get (the recognition),” said Los Niños Elementary School Principal Vanessa Garcia.
Garcia noted the importance of reading, not only in the classroom but in life in general.
“I’m an avid reader,” Garcia said. “I want students to read not just to learn, but for enjoyment.”
“If you can read you can succeed at anything,” she said.