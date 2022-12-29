CLOVIS — An academy for sixth graders is being considered for the Clovis Municipal School (CMS) system as a way to better prepare elementary students for middle school.
Discussion of the proposal was headed by Carrie Nigreville, deputy superintendent of Academic Services and Leadership, at a school board meeting Dec. 20.
Nigreville told the board the idea for the sixth-grade academy came up in 2019 prompted by Clovis educators, noting a drop in sixth-graders’ academic performance from elementary to middle school.
“We would like to have everything in place by next school year,” Nigreville said in regard to the creation of the academy.
Gloria Mendoza, CMS executive director of Strategic Planning and School Support, told the board about meeting with sixth-graders about the possibility of a sixth-grade academy. The students gave a favorable response, according to Mendoza.