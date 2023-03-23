TUCUMCARI — Tucumcari city commissioners during a work session March 9 seemed receptive to a long-range proposal by the city’s senior center director to plan for a multipurpose building that would include a senior center, a public pool and a recreation center for all city residents.
Tucumcari Senior Center Director Clara Rey said the design and engineering for such a facility would be part of the center’s infrastructure capital improvement plan for fiscal year 2027.
She said she didn’t know where such a facility would be constructed or how much it would cost, but she estimated the design and engineering fees would be about $400,000.
Rey said such a multipurpose facility exists in Santa Fe, and another was being built in Ruidoso.
Though FY2027 seems a long way off, Rey said the city would need to plan for it now if it’s receptive to the idea.
“To me, it’s time,” she said. “It would serve not just seniors. It would serve the community.”