Artesia High School's football program is no stranger to winning.
Last season, Artesia had the best record in the 5A District 4 and came in as the runner-up in the 2021 5A New Mexico Activities Association Football Championships, losing to the 13-0 Los Lunas program.
The Bulldogs, in the 2021-2022 season, had 107 completions in 200 attempts, rushed for 988 yards and 1,440 receiving yards.
Artesia Bulldog football coach Jeremy Maupin is working hard to get his boys reps before the season. Maupin had signed up his Artesia varsity and junior varsity players in tournaments around their area.
“It’s been a fast summer, a good summer, but a fast one,” Maupin said. “We like what we saw. Our linemen competed well in the NMMI tournament. A lot of our younger groups did well. Our varsity ended up losing in the championship game. The next Friday, we went to Portales and were excited about how we played there. More teams were there than at the NMMI tournament, but our varsity won the 7-on-7. Our linemen won the linemen challenge. Our junior varsity won the JV tournament and our first-year students lost in the semifinals."
The Bulldogs attended two 7-on-7 programs, including a tournament held in Ruidoso, where they faced Centennial High School and Ruidoso High School. Artesia participated in summer workout programs at the end of July.
“We just focused on ourselves,” Maupin said. “Every day we had practice. We just really wanted to get better, and the kids did that. I’m excited about where we are, and I believe we got a lot of work to do to be the team we want to be. We’ll be playing Carlsbad here in Artesia in a few weeks, so we’ve got a lot to do.”
If there is any time that Artesia will take the blue trophy, it is now. With a roster of 36 seniors and “a heavy junior presence,” Artesia is poised to take the state championship home this season.
“We are unique in that we don’t play guys both ways, and so we try to find positions for everybody to play,” Maupin said. “We will have a full sideline and over a hundred guys from 10th through 12th grade. So we are excited about where we are with our numbers.”
